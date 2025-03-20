19,043 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,017,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

