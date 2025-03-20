21,631 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

