224,959 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 224,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

