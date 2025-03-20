26,995 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,874,439.04. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,155.20. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

