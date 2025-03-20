2,795 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
