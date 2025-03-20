2,932 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,464.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 268.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

