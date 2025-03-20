2,959 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,262,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 253,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $72.73 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

