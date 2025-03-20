3,201 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

