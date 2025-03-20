408,704 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 408,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 838,047 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,545,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 477,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 456,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

