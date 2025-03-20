4,106 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,919,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

