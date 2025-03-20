4,382 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ON by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.