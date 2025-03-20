4,682 Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.17% of First Trust International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

