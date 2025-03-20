4,701 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 53.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

