5,676 Shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $555.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 4.10. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

