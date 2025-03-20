8,715 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

