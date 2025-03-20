9,659 Shares in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

