Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 344,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 137,321 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

