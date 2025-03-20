Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.