AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,042 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $144,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

