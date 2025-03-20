Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 186.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $188.54 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $163.74 and a one year high of $228.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

