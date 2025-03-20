Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

