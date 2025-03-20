AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.