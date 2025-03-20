AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 22.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

