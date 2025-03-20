AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

