AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 5,207 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Up 0.8 %

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.06. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.