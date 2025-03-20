AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.