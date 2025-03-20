AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,355 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

