AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

