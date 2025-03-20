AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 364.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

