AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 969.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,473,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,611,000.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,291.32. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,679 shares of company stock worth $6,007,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

