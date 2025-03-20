AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 94,500.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

