AlphaQuest LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KD. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

KD stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

