AlphaQuest LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $235.86 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.28 and a 200 day moving average of $320.02. The firm has a market cap of $758.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.12.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

