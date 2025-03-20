AlphaQuest LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,932 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Toast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Toast Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,505.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

