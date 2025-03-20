AlphaQuest LLC Invests $70,000 in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,962 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 132.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.14.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

