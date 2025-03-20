AlphaQuest LLC Invests $70,000 in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,962 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 132.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.14.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entrada Therapeutics Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).
