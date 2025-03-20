AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBRG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge in the third quarter worth $5,934,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TruBridge in the third quarter worth $2,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TruBridge

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 74,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,225.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 693,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,160,815.41. This trade represents a 12.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,211.78. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,728 shares of company stock worth $3,239,879. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Stephens upped their price target on TruBridge from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

