AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 14,441 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 3,665.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 188,655 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

