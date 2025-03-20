AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

