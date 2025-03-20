AlphaQuest LLC Sells 16,770 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 284,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

