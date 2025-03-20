AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.