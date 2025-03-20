AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 376.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $12,242,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 43.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:R opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

