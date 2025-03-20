AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

