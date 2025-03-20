AlphaQuest LLC Sells 521 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Benchmark raised their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

