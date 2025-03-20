AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,703 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12,579.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 2,472,983 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $29,509,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 695,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 530.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 594,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 227.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 789,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 548,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,988.92. This trade represents a 191.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 209,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

