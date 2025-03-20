AlphaQuest LLC Sells 978 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

