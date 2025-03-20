AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.