American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

