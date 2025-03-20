Amundi Acquires 4,397 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Amundi increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.