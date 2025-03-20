Amundi Acquires 7,149 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

