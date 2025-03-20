Amundi Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Select Medical stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.